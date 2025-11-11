Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Film Online?

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date: The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 is set to release on OTT. The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 14, 2025, according to a report by OTTplay. An official confirmation from the makers is yet to be announced.

Jolly LLB 3 brings together Akshay Kumar’s Jolly Mishra and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly Tyagi for the first time. Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as Judge Tripathi while Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao and Gajraj Rao add to the courtroom drama.

Produced by Star Studio18 and directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film first released in theatres on September 19, 2025. It received positive response from both critics and audiences.

Jolly LLB 3 was made on a reported budget of Rs 120 crore. The story follows lawyers Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi, who clash but later join hands to fight for farmers’ rights in a land dispute case. The runtime of the film is two hours and 37 minutes.

The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Ajit Andhare and Alok Jain. Chandrashekhar Prajapati handled the cinematography. Music has been composed by Anurag Saikia and Vikram Montrose.

