Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Courtroom Drama Gets Massive Love from Fans on X

After two successful part of court room drama Jolly LLB, makers are back with the third sequel of film with OG cast. Arshad Warsi who played Jolly in first part and Akshaya Kumar in second part will come face to face leaving question behind who is the real jolly LLB. Trailer of Jolly LLB is promising and netizens are calling it a paisa wasool film. Trailer begins with introduction of two Jollys Akshay Kumar and Arshad Waris and then the face of between two Jolly begins. Film is the combination of humor and a social message, this time focusing on a compelling case between farmers and politicians.

As soon as the trailer of Jolly LLB was out internet flooded with reaction, One user wrote, "I can't wait for 19th September, Just love you king." Talking about the Plot user commented, "This one is gonna be Super duper Dramatic Which Jolly is on which side of both parties at the court trials Defenders & strikers both are Different Jollys or both are on same page at the end ? Let's see how much they focused on Farmers & their problems ( Landlords or buyers )". Another user said, "Jolly LLB trailer largely worked for me. A strong subject. Akshay, Arshad and Saurabh Shukla in their elements. Seems like humour & emotions will land well. The cut felt a bit all over the place tho. Also, the rawness from earlier films seems missing, it all looks too perfect."

Just love you king 👑 #JollyLLB3#JollyLLB3Trailerpic.twitter.com/MhXOrS4CsD — Rᴀᴊᴀ Bᴀʙᴜʲᵒˡˡʸˡˡᵇ³ (@akkian_raja09) September 10, 2025

Let's see how much they focused on Farmers & their problems 🙄( Landlords or buyers ) — Ankit Mehta (@Anki4uever) September 10, 2025

Sir it was fun watching the Trailer of JollyLLB3. This time you hit the ball out of the park. This kind of role is always expected from you. This movie will definitely be included among your best movies. pic.twitter.com/l6PjNyOmlL — Varun singh (@Varun_singh0291) September 10, 2025

#JollyLLB3 trailer largely worked for me. A strong subject. Akshay, Arshad & Saurabh Shukla in their elements. Seems like humour & emotions will land well. The cut felt a bit all over the place tho. Also, the rawness from earlier films seems missing, it all looks too perfect. pic.twitter.com/hILVOv5TUc — Kshamik (@Kshamik4) September 10, 2025

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi star in the lead roles, with Saurabh Shukla returning as the perpetually annoyed judge. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao also appear in the film. Gajraj Rao plays the villain, while Seema Biswas portrays a grieving mother. Ram Kapoor makes a cameo appearance.