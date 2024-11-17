Jonathan Bailey confirms return to 'Bridgerton' for season four, production to begin next week

Washington [US], November 17 : Jonathan Bailey has confirmed his return to 'Bridgerton' for the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix series.

The actor, who became a fan favourite for his portrayal of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, made the announcement during an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', where he shared his enthusiasm about reuniting with the 'Bridgerton' family, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bailey, who led the second season alongside Simone Ashley, will once again join the ensemble cast for the next chapter of the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama.

The actor revealed that he would be "reuniting with the family next week" as production for season four begins.

"It changes every year, you know, every two years," Bailey joked, referencing the show's rotating lead cast, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Each season of 'Bridgerton' focuses on a different member of the Bridgerton family, and with each new lead comes a fresh dynamic for the beloved period series.

Bailey, 36, expressed his excitement about the show's evolving format. "What an amazing thing to be a part of," he said, reflecting on his time with 'Bridgerton'.

Season two, in which he played Anthony Bridgerton, was a breakout moment for the actor, and he reprised his role for season three alongside leads Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.

Looking ahead to season four, Bailey also shared his support for the new cast members, including his onscreen brother Luke Thompson and the recently announced addition, Yerin Ha, who will take centre stage as the lead couple in the upcoming season.

"There's going to be lots of space for new people to come in and Luke and Yerin are gonna be great," Bailey said, adding, "So I'll always pop back and say hello," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans of the show can expect plenty of family moments as Bailey's Anthony, alongside his brother Colin, plays a key role in Benedict Bridgerton's love story.

Season four of 'Bridgerton' will centre on Benedict Bridgerton, the second son of the Bridgerton family.

According to the season's logline, Benedict, unlike his elder and younger brothers, is hesitant to settle down. However, everything changes when he encounters a mysterious woman at Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball.

"Anthony and Colin couldn't be prouder" of their brother, setting the stage for a romantic journey that will captivate viewers.

Based on Julia Quinn's 'An Offer from a Gentleman', the upcoming season will dive into Benedict's romantic evolution.

While 'Bridgerton' fans are eager for new episodes, there is still no official release date for season four.

However, according to 'Bridgerton' producer Brownell, viewers may have to wait up to two years before the next season arrives on Netflix.

The delay is due to both the extensive production process and the busy schedules of the cast, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the meantime, Bailey is keeping busy with the promotion of another major project. The actor is currently on a press tour for 'Wicked', the highly anticipated film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical.

Directed by John M. Chu, 'Wicked' serves as a prequel to 'The Wizard of Oz' and stars Bailey as Fiyero, alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Bailey will also star in the next Jurassic World movie as palaeontologist Dr. Henry Loomis. The film is scheduled for release in 2025.

