Jordan Fisher, Talia Ryder to lead upcoming rom-com 'Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between'

Actors Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder are set to lead a new Netflix teen rom-com titled 'Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between'.

According to Variety, the project is backed by ACE Entertainment, which produced the wildly successful 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' franchise. It's financed and produced by ACE, who acquired the adaptation rights to Jennifer E. Smith's novel of the same name.

As per its logline, the rom-com "centers around Claire (Ryder) and Aidan (Fisher) who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks, unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last."

Directed by 'The King of Staten Island' producer Michael Lewen in his feature debut, 'Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between' also stars Ayo Edebiri and Nico Hiraga. The movie marks Fisher's first executive producer credit and will feature original music he created for the project alongside ACE's music department, ACE in the Hole.

ACE Entertainment CEO Matt Kaplan serves as a producer, with author Smith, Fisher, Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, Aubrey Bendix, Christopher Foss and Ben York Jones executive producing.

As per Variety, 'Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between' is slated for a summer 2022 launch on the streamer.

( With inputs from ANI )

