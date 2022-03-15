Joseph Gordon-Levitt talks about challenges playing real life characters on-screen

New Delhi, March 15 Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who portrayed the character of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in the drama series 'Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber', has talked about the challenges of playing a real-life person on the screen.

'Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber' is available on Voot Select. The American anthology drama television series, 'Super Pumped' is drawn from and named after the 2019 non-fiction book of the same name by Mike Isaac.

Speaking to during a roundtable for the series 'Super Pumped', where he plays Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, in the episode titled 'The Battle For Uber', Gordon-Levitt talked about how there is creative liberty on playing a fictional character and the challenges on portraying a real-life person on the screen.

He said to : "you have to nail it to the T.

It is true... You know that there 'Oh! this person is going to see it' and I even though I think there is a lot of things we can point to that are really questionable about his decisions or behaviour he is still a human being."

The actor, who has earned nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, added: "I believe in judging a person's actions but not a person 's humanity... I tend to agree on cast the first stone ... we all have our shortcomings, all human beings do and that's not to defend him or what he has done.

"But finding that balance of how to shine a light on the things he did that I think were wrong but not demonise him as a human that I think was something we were really focussed on and a balance I intend on striking and that's something you are not thinking about as much when its a ictional character."

The first installment, 'The Battle For Uber' also features Uma Thurman, Kyle Chandler and Elisabeth Shue.

