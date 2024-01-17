Josh Duhamel, wife Audra Mari welcome first baby together

Los Angeles [US], January 17 : American actor Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari, welcomed their first baby, a son, together on January 11.

The couple released a joint statement on Instagram on Wednesda.

They wrote in the caption, "Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, 1/11/24."

The announcement included a photo of the baby's feet.

Josh has a 10-year-old kid named Axl with his ex-wife, Fergie, according to PageSix.

In September 2023, the former 'Las Vegas' star and Mari announced their pregnancy on Instagram, sharing ultrasound photographs.

"Baby Duhamel is coming soon," the couple captioned their joint reveal.

American singer Fergie commented on the post at the time, writing, "I am truly happy for you guys." "Axl is excited to be a big brother."

After eight years of marriage, the former Black Eyed Peas Fergie member split from Josh in 2017, and the couple finalised their divorce in 2019, as per PageSix.

Josh started dating Mari publicly in 2019 and proposed three years later.

The couple walked down the aisle in a North Dakota ceremony in September 2022, which the groom described as a "amazing day" on Instagram.

"Here's to never letting your beer get warm, because I'll always finish it for you," he wrote of the wedding. "Cheers to forever."

