JP Nadda lauds 'The Sabarmati Report' makers for showing "courage" to depict reality

New Delhi [India], November 19 : Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda attended the special screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' movie, starring Vikrant Massey on Tuesday, and congratulated the entire film's team for bringing the truth in front of the audience.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "All of us came to watch 'The Sabarmati Report' today. This movie is based on facts...It depicts the real stories that happened...This film depicts the reality of the Godhra incident."

Nadda joined the special screening of the film with journalists at a multiplex in Daryaganj, Delhi, a press release by BJP stated.

The movie is based on the burning of S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station (Gujarat) on February 27, 2002. At least 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death in the incident, which led to the riots in the state later.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, the film also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna along with Vikrant.

The Union Minister criticised the Congress and other opposition parties over 'appeasement politics' and alleged that they tried to "hide" the truth.

"Congress and everyone who is involved in the politics of appeasement tried their best to hide the truth. In a very strong ecosystem, left-liberals also tried to hide the truth... I congratulate the artists of the film because they have shown courage... I urge everyone to watch 'The Sabarmati Report' with family and see how the massacre was done, how the Godhra incident was carried out and how the karsevaks were burnt alive," Nadda said.

He further said that this is a very unfortunate truth, in which 59 people including innocent children and women were burnt alive and it took almost 22 years for this truth. This is an honest effort to present the whole truth in front of everyone and I appreciate the whole team of "The Sabarmati Report" and congratulate them, the BJP press release stated.

On this occasion, BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, National General Secretary Arun Singh, BJP National Media Head Anil Baluni, Delhi State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, National Spokesperson RP Singh, National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari and many other party officials were also present and they also attended the special screening of 'The Sabarmati Report'.

The film has been praised by several prominent personalities in the country.

Actor Vikrant Massey recently met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in his residence in Lucknow. Yogi Adityanath shared a picture with the actor on X on Tuesday, writing, "Today, film actor Shri Vikrant Massey made a courtesy visit to the government residence in Lucknow."

Vikrant also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude to the UP CM for his kind words about the film.

"Today got an opportunity to meet Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Their appreciation has inspired the entire team of #TheSabarmatiReport. Heartfelt thanks for this respect and affection," he wrote.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised 'The Sabarmati Report', describing it as a significant film on the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident.

He remarked that it is good to see the "truth" coming to light.

The Prime Minister was responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by a user who praised the movie and tagged him along with a video of the film's trailer. The movie was released on Friday.

"Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!" PM Modi wrote on X.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday declared the movie The Sabarmati Report tax-free in the state.

CM Yadav made the announcement during a media interaction following the inaugural session of the 17th Association of Universities in Asia and the Pacific (AUAP) conference held in Bhopal.

The Chief Minister lauded the film, describing it as impactful, and encouraged the state ministers and the Members of Parliaments (MPs) to watch it.

