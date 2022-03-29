Jr NTR pens long note for Rajamouli, Ram Charan and his fans for RRR success

RRR is said to be the biggest blockbuster in India ever, as the movie has earned Rs 500 crore worldwide within three days of release. Expressing his happiness the film star Jr NTR who played the role of Bheem in the film, penned a long note on his Instagram to thank his cast.

NTR wrote, “Thank you Jakkanna (Rajamouli) for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile. You pushed me as an actor and made me mold into my character and all his layers with great ease and conviction. (Ram) Charan, my brother, I can’t imagine acting in RRR without you… No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water."

NTR also thanked his co-star for this experience he said “It was an honor to work with the legendary Ajay Sir and I will greatly cherish this memory forever. Alia, you’re a powerhouse of an actor and have added incredible strength to the film with your presence. Keep soaring. Olivia, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson captured hearts and earned immense love with their impeccable craft and phenomenal performance. Welcome to Indian Cinema! I will cherish our memories together."

Thanking audience for this immense love and support, NTR said . “I cannot thank the Indian media enough for their kind words and appreciation. Thank you for joining our journey and making RRR not just India’s biggest action drama film but one of the world’s biggest action drama films."

“Last but not least, I would like to thank my fans from the bottom of my heart. Your unconditional love and support fueled me to give my best even in the most challenging times of Covid-1 9. I promise to entertain you all with many more films…,” NTR signed off.