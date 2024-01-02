Jr. NTR returns home safely from quake-hit Japan, pens heartwarming note

Japan faced the onset of the new year amidst natural disasters, including a powerful earthquake registering a magnitude of 7.5 on Monday. Indian actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., widely recognized as Jr. NTR or Tarak, was vacationing in Japan with his family and experienced this series of earthquakes and tsunamis. On January 2nd, Jr. NTR, the grandson of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao Sr., took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform his fans that he is back in India safely and in good health.

Jr. NTR shared on Jan. 2: "Back home today from Japan and deeply shaken by the earthquakes. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected." He further added, “Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan." Jr. NTR, accompanied by his family, opted for a return flight to India amidst the earthquake situation in Japan and was spotted at Hyderabad airport.

Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected.

Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan 🇯🇵 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 1, 2024

On the work front, NTR is currently collaborating with director Koratala Siva for his upcoming film "Devara," with the first part scheduled for a theatrical release on April 5, 2024. On January 1, the makers of 'Devara' revealed a new poster, announcing the release of the first glimpse of the film on January 8. The movie is produced under NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram serving as a co-producer. The cast of "Devara" includes Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles alongside Jr. NTR.

According to Japan's national news agency Kyodo, a series of building collapses and fires killed at least 30 people dead in the worst-hit Ishikawa prefecture, reports Xinhua news agency. As more damage reports and information about people trapped continued to come in regarding other municipalities, injuries were recorded in Niigata, Toyama, Fukui and Gifu prefectures due to collapsed or damaged buildings.

Calling the rescue of those impacted by the earthquakes a battle against time, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the government has already dispatched a number of self-defense force troops to the impacted areas and will continue to provide assistance.