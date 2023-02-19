Jr NTR's cousin Taraka Ratna passes away after major heart attack

Actor and Telugu Desam Party leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru at Narayana Hrudayalaya, passed away on Saturday. Taraka Ratna (39) was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack during a political rally in Chittoor in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

He had collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide 'padayatra' of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam. After preliminary treatment in a nearby hospital, he was flown to Bengaluru for further treatment at the Narayana Hrudayalaya. Taraka Ratna was the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna.