Jubin Nautiyal: 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' captures the pain of separation

Mumbai, May 8 Singer Jubin Nautiyal says his new song 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' is special as it captures the pain of separation.

Nautiyal is all set to release his self-written ballad song 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi', co-composed by Rocky Khanna, sung by Jubin.

The singer recently took to his social media sharing a sneak peak into the song and we see the chemistry between Nautiyal and Samyra Moreir.

Excited about his new song, Nautiyal said: "Love knows no boundaries, but distance can test its limits. 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' is a special song for me that captures the pain of separation in a way that will touch your heart."

"As an artiste, it's always challenging to try something new but you want a listener to feel the emotions behind the journey. The song evokes certain emotions which will stir your soul. I hope they enjoy this one."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor