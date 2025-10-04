Jubin Nautiyal says Kailash is a ‘calling’: Celebrate life unattached

Mumbai, Oct 4 Known for belting out foot-tapping numbers such as "Kaabil Hoon", "Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur" and "Barbaad" to name a few, singer Jubin Nautiyal shared a breathtaking picture from his spiritual journey to Mount Kailash, tagging the experience as a calling.

Taking to Instagram, Jubin posted a motley of pictures of himself standing against the majestic backdrop of Mount Kailash. Another image showed the "Bas Ek Dhadak" singer is seen in a serene mountainous setting and gazing up with reverence at a statue of Lord Shiva.

For the caption, he wrote: “Kailash : It’s a calling ~ Celebrate life unattached , witness the eternal play . #shiv”

He added the geo tag Mount Kailash, Tibet, China along with his track Shiv Kailasho Ke Vasi playing in the background.

Mount Kailash lies in the Gangdise Shan mountain range of the Transhimalaya, in the western part of the Tibetan Plateau. Mount Kailash is sacred in Bon, Buddhism, Hinduism, and Jainism. People from China, India, Nepal, and other countries in the region undertake a pilgrimage to the mountain.

The pilgrimage generally involves trekking towards Lake Manasarovar and a circumambulation of Mount Kailash.

Born in Dehradun, the singer gained the spotlight with the music reality show X Factor, making it to the top 25 participants. He made his debut in the Indian music industry with the song Ek Mulakat from the film Sonali Cable.

He went on to lend his vocal prowess for films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jazbaa, Barkhaa and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The singer made his Telugu debut in Sarrainodu under the music direction of S. Thaman and his Bengali debut in the film Aashiqui.

He collaborated with Sachin–Jigar for the title track of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and with Amit Trivedi for Fitoor, where he sang Tere Liye along with Sunidhi Chauhan. He worked names such as Nadeem Saifi and with Jeet Gannguli.

Nautiyal’s first song as a lead was for Kaabil and The Humma Song for Ok Jaanu. He then showcased his voice’s magic with songs in films such as Raabta, Tubelight, Commando 2, Machine, Jolly LLB 2 and Baadshaho. His work continued with songs like Boond Boond and

Tum Mere Ho for Hate Story 4 and Pehla Nasha Once Again for Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz.

Chartbusters like Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum from Kabir Singh, Tum Hi Aana and Kinna Sona from Marjaavaan cemented his place in the industry.

Some of his chartbusters include Toh Aagaye Hum, Main Jis Din Bhula Du, Lut Gaye, Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka and Barsaat Ki Dhun.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor