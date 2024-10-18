Judy Greer joins cast of Rob Burnett's 'In Memoriam'

Washington [US], October 18 : Actor Judy Greer has joined the cast of Rob Burnett's comedy film 'In Memoriam'.Burnett has also written the film for which the production will start this week in Los Angeles, reported Deadline.

The film follows a seasoned Hollywood actor(Marc Maron) who, after receiving a fatal cancer diagnosis, becomes obsessed with securing a spot in the Academy Awards' 'In Memoriam' montage.

Greer will portray Maron's ex-wife.

Invention Studios' Nicholas Weinstock and Divya D'Souza are producing with Maron, Burnett and David Martin from Avalon.

Greer has just completed the Lionsgate adaptation of Steven King's 1979 novel The Long Walk. She recently finished filming Jason Keller's golf comedy series for Apple TV+, which stars Owen Wilson. She will next be seen in the holiday family comedy The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, which releases on November 8.

She was part of several hit projects including Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and its sequel War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), Jurassic World (2015), Halloween (2018) and its sequel Halloween Kills (2021), and the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Ant-Man (2015), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

She made her directorial debut in 2017 with the comedy-drama film 'A Happening of Monumental Proportions'.

Greer is joining Season 2 of 'The Last Thing He Told Me', the sequel to the Apple series from Josh Singer, bestselling author Laura Dave, and executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, reported Deadline.

