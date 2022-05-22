Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer out! Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer is packed with love and romance,

The makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo have dropped the trailer of the film, featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.A day ago, on May 21, Kiara Advani had shared the trailer announcement of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actress shared the announcement on the gram by writing, "All the surprises of this big family reunion shall be revealed tomorrow at 3pm! #JJJTrailer #JugJuggJeeyo releasing in cinemas on 24th June. (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. As far as Anil Kapoor is concerned, he was last seen in Thar with son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Satish Kaushik. Talking about Neetu Kapoor, she is judging Dance Deewane Juniors. 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' movie is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.