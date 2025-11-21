Juhi Babbar celebrates parents Raj Babbar, Nadira’s 50th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post

Mumbai, Nov 21 Actress and theatre artist Juhi Babbar, also the elder daughter of veteran actor Raj Babbar, took to her social media account to wish her parents on their 50th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a very old picture of Raj and Nadira Babbar that seems to be from their young age, Juhi wrote a beautiful caption. “… AND (NOT) just like that, they turned 50. Happy Golden Anniversary, Mummy Papa,” wrote Juhi on her social media account.

Earlier in the day, Juhi’s younger brother and actor Arya Babbar also took to his social media account to wish Raj and Nadira on their golden jubilee. Honouring his parents’ 50 years of love, togetherness, and cherished memories, Arya shared heartfelt memories and reminisced about their enduring love and journey they have shared.

Taking to his social media handle, he wrote, “Cheers to 50 years of love, laughter, and forever. Happy Anniversary, Mumma & Pappa. #happyanniversary #nadirababbar #aaryababbar #rajbabbar.” A black-and-white photograph shared by Babbar captures a young Raj Babbar and Nadiya Babbar sitting together, offering a glimpse into their early days.

The next picture features the couple posing with their children, Arya and Juhi Babbar. Another picture shows the entire family smiling warmly together at an event. For the uninitiated, Raj Babbar married Nadira in 1975, and after their separation, he tied the knot with Smita Patil in 1983. After Smita’s untimely death in 1986, Raj reunited with Nadira.

Coming from different religious backgrounds—Raj being Hindu and Nadira Muslim—the couple faced had initially faced immense pressure from Raj’s family, as they wanted Nadira to convert to Hinduism.

Raj has a son, Prateik Babbar, from his second wife and late actress Smita Patil. Pratiek, just like his parents, is an actor in the Bollywood industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor