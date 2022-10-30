Juhi Chawla complains about 'stench' in South Mumbai, says ‘it's like living in a sewer’

Juhi Chawla recently took to Twitter and complained about the stench in Mumbai’s air. Chawla on Saturday tweeted about stench in south Mumbai, especially Malabar Hill where she resides. She wrote, “Has anyone noticed … there is a STENCH in the air in Mumbai …??? Earlier one could smell this while driving past the khaadis ( almost stagnant polluted water bodies near Worli and Bandra, Mithi river ) now it’s all across south Mumbai … that & a strange chemical polluted air. Day and night… it’s like we’re living in a sewer.

There is no stench or smell. I get up early in the morning and open my door and balcony as I pray to the Sun. As of now there is no smell. Last week, it smelt as it does towards Chembur. I know because I have stayed there for some time. But it was not sewer-like,” said Sunil Pillai, resident of Raj Niketan on BG Kher Marg opposite Sahyadri state guest house. Juhi is a nature lover and plants tress to celebrate birthdays of family and friends. In June, she filed a petition against the 5G technology in the Delhi High Court, demanding the authorities to certify that its safe. She said in a video, “We just want to know that it is safe for children, for pregnant women, for unborn children, for people who are old, inform, for flora, fauna... that is all we are asking.”