Juhi Parmar shares end-of-vacation video with daughter Samairra

Mumbai, May 4 Actress Juhi Parmar, who was on a vacation to Abu Dhabi with her daughter Samairra, shared a video showcasing how their hearts feel as the holiday concludes.

The mother-daughter duo were on a fun and adventurous vacation to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and now on Saturday, the ‘Bigg Boss 5’ winner took to Instagram, and shared a Reel video, wearing matching co-ords.

In the video, we can see Juhi and Samairra packing their bags in the hotel room, and sadly walking with their suitcases. The visuals show their sad faces and how they don't want their holiday to end.

The video has the tagline 'When your vacation is ending...'

The post is captioned: "A little exaggerated but is this how your heart feels when your vacation is ending? #fun #vacation #wantmore."

Juhi got married to actor Sachin Shroff in 2009, and the couple have a daughter. The duo got divorced in 2018.

Currently, she portrays 'Neerja', a soft-hearted but stern mother in the family drama 'Yeh Meri Family' season 3.

Narrated through the lens of 11-year-old Rishi, 'Yeh Meri Family 3' also features Anngad Raaj, Hetal Gada, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles.

‘Yeh Meri Family Season 3' is streaming on Amazon MiniTV.

