Julia Fox confirms romance with Kanye West

Actor Julia Fox has recently confirmed her whirlwind romance with rapper Kanye West by sharing a slew of steamy intimate photos from their lavish second date.

As per People magazine, the 31-year-old actor shared about her budding romance with the world on Thursday with steamy photos published in an interview with a magazine.

"It was every girl's dream come true," Julia Fox wrote in an Interview about her whirlwind romance with Kanye, recounting their second date which included a hotel suite full of clothes.

The photos shared by 'The Uncut Gems' star included some photos of the couple intimately embracing and kissing on the floor of a dressing room.

Providing a recap of their whirlwind romance, Fox shared, "I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

"We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play," Fox told while sharing she was impressed with Ye's punctuality, before documenting their lavish second date.

After watching the play, the pair headed to dinner at Carbone, Fox said, adding "which is one of my favourite restaurants. Obviously."

Kanye also directed "an entire photoshoot" starring Fox at the restaurant.

"The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," Fox told the outlet, as per People magazine.

For the shoot, Fox wore Miaou's thong pants with a tight Balenciaga turtleneck and coat, also by the West-favoured label.

She also recalled the "surprise", Kanye planned for their lavish date night.

"I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!" she told.

The actress explained their chemistry with hopes for their future in the interview.

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride," Fox wrote.

West previously said fashion was "a language of love" for himself and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in January 2020.

For the unversed, the 'Donda' artist is still in hopes for a reconciliation between him and Kim, despite her decision to file documents to be declared legally single.

Kanye dedicated his song 'Runaway' to Kim, last month at the Free Larry Hoover concert. "I need you to run right back to me, baby," he sang, before adding, "more specifically, Kimberly."

"He's not giving up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his children and he's not going to just let that go. No matter if they're husband and wife, they'll always support each other. Her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn't mean he's going to stop fighting to win her back," a source close to the artist told People magazine at that time.

Kanye and Kim got married in Florence, Italy in May 2014, and they share four children.

For the uninformed, Kim has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson since October. She and the SNL star marked the start of 2022 with a romantic getaway to the Bahamas.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor