Julia Garner starrer Madonna biopic gets scrapped

The biopic set at Universal Pictures on American singer-songwriter Madonna has been scrapped, Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet has confirmed.

According to the outlet, the studio had no comment on the matter but the news comes following Madonna's announcement that she'll be setting off on a 35-city global tour, referred to as The Celebration Tour, on July 15.

She'll launch it at Vancouver's Rogers Arena with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Boston, Cleveland, Denver and other North American cities to follow, ahead of an 11-city European leg beginning October 14.

Madonna was to have directed the biopic on her own life and career, having penned drafts of the script with both Academy Award winner Diablo Cody (Juno) and Independent Spirit Award winner Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train), reported Deadline.

While announced in 2020, the film's development continued until the end of 2022. Madonna worked on two script drafts encompassing large periods of her creative and personal life.

Three-time Emmy-winning 'Ozark' star Julia Garner emerged as Madonna's choice to play her after proving a standout in a singing and dancing bootcamp.

As per Deadline, upcoming projects remaining on the in-demand actress's dance card include the Kitty Green thriller 'The Royal Hotel' and Paramount Players' 'Apartment 7A'.

( With inputs from ANI )

