Julia Roberts birthday special: Revisiting the top movies of the Oscar-winning star

Washington [US], October 28 : As Julia Roberts celebrates another year of life, we're taking a trip down memory lane to honour the iconic roles that have defined her career. From romantic comedies to powerful dramas, Roberts has graced the screen with her charm and talent.

Here's a look at some of her most memorable films that have made her a beloved Hollywood legend.

1. Pretty Woman (1990)

This romantic comedy transformed Roberts into a household name. Her portrayal of Vivian Ward, a spirited escort who captures the heart of a wealthy businessman, is both enchanting and unforgettable. With its memorable one-liners and a captivating chemistry between Roberts and Richard Gere, "Pretty Woman" remains a quintessential rom-com.

2. Erin Brockovich (2000)

In this biographical drama, Roberts delivered a powerhouse performance that earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Playing the titular character, a feisty legal assistant who takes on a major corporation over water contamination, she showcases her range and commitment to the role, inspiring audiences with her tenacity.

3. Notting Hill (1999)

Who can forget the scene where Roberts' character, a famous actress, confesses her love to a humble bookstore owner played by Hugh Grant? This film perfectly blends humour and romance, with Roberts shining as the enchanting Anna Scott. It's a delightful exploration of love and the challenges of fame.

4. Steel Magnolias (1989)

In this heartfelt ensemble piece, Roberts portrays Shelby, a young woman battling diabetes. Her performance earned her an Oscar nomination and brought depth to a poignant story about friendship, love, and loss. The film's emotional moments and strong female characters have made it a classic.

5. My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

In this romantic comedy, Roberts plays Julianne, a woman who realizes she's in love with her best friend just as he's about to marry someone else. With a mix of humour and heartbreak, her character navigates the complexities of love and friendship, delivering one of her most relatable performances.

6. Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Roberts teamed up with an all-star cast in this slick heist film, playing the charming and resourceful Tess Ocean. Her involvement added a touch of glamour to the ensemble, proving she can hold her own in an action-packed storyline while still bringing her signature charisma.

7. August: Osage County (2013)

In this family drama, Roberts portrays Barbara, who returns home after a family crisis. Her intense performance alongside a stellar cast, including Meryl Streep, showcases her ability to tackle heavy material. The film offers a raw look at family dynamics and personal struggles, and Roberts shines amidst the chaos.

8. Runaway Bride (1999)

Reuniting with Richard Gere, Roberts plays a woman known for leaving her groom at the altar. This romantic comedy explores the themes of self-discovery and love, filled with Roberts' signature wit and charm. The film is a feel-good classic that continues to entertain.

As Julia Roberts celebrates her birthday, we celebrate her remarkable contribution to cinema. From her breakout roles to her more recent performances, she continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Here's to many more years of magic on screen!

