Junaid Khan wraps up 50-day schedule of his untitled film in Japan

Mumbai, March 8 Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has wrapped up the 50-day Japan schedule for his yet-to-be-titled upcoming film.

The film's crew had earlier concluded the shooting in Mumbai.

According to a source close to the film, "Junaid Khan is returning from Japan after completing a 50-day schedule for his upcoming film being made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. After shooting for a month-and-a-half in Sapporo, Junaid has finally wrapped up the schedule."

In February, actress Sai Pallavi was spotted with Junaid on the sets of the movie. The viral picture featured the duo shooting in Sapporo during the snow festival.

Junaid is set to make his film debut with 'Maharaj', which is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.

