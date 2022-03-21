Jung Ho-yeon joins Alfonso Cuaron's new series alongside Kate Blanchett

Netflix series Squid Game's star Jung Ho-yeon (28) will appear in a series directed by Alfonso Cuaron.

Global entertainment media such as Hollywood Reporter and Variety said on the 17th that Jung Ho-yeon will appear in the Apple TV+ series 'Disclaimer' produced by director Cuaron. Based on an original novel of the same name published in 2015 by British author Renee Knight, the series is a thriller that depicts the story of famous documentary journalist.

Cate Blanchett plays 'Catherine Ravenscroft,' a successful and respected documentary journalist, and Jung Ho-yeon will play 'Kim,' who helps Catherine.

The series is drawing attention for the collaboration of global famous TV stars. First of all, director Cuaron is one of the best directors in the world, winning two awards at the Academy Awards.

Kate Blanchett, who appears in the drama with Jung Ho-yeon, won both Best Female Actor and Best Supporting Female Actor awards at the Academy Award.

Another cast member, Kevin Klein, also received the Best Supporting Actor award at the Academy Award Academy Award, and Sacha Baron Cohen won the Golden Globe's Best Actor award. Kodi Smit-McPhee has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor category at this year's Academy Award. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

