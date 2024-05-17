Junior NTR Seeks Relief in Rs 24 Crore Property Dispute As Banks Move To Seize Actor's Assets

Junior NTR, involved in a 21-year-old land dispute in Jubilee Hills, has taken his case to the Telangana high court. He alleges that despite possessing genuine documents, banks are attempting to seize his property. The property, a 681 square yard plot in Jubilee Hills, bought for Rs 36 lakh in 2003, is now valued at close to Rs 24 crore.

A vacation bench of the high court questioned why NTR approached them instead of the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT). NTR claims his documents were confirmed as genuine in a forensic examination, while the banks are facing criminal charges.

The dispute stems from alleged fraud by Sunku Vishnu Charan and associates, who obtained loans using fake documents on NTR's property. NTR asserts that he cleared a loan obtained by Sunku Geetha, the previous owner, and secured the title documents. Despite this, banks are seeking to auction the property to recover loans issued to Sunku Geetha in 1996.

NTR filed a complaint with Hyderabad police, leading to a chargesheet against Sunku Geetha and bank managers. The current plea before the high court was filed through NTR's general power of attorney holder, K Rajeswara Rao.

On the work front, Jr NTR will soon be seen in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in their Telugu debuts as his co-stars. The film will release in theatres on October 10 this year. He will also debut in Bollywood soon with Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan. Recently, there was buzz that the actor might relocate to Mumbai to pursue a career in Bollywood, though his team is yet to confirm the same.