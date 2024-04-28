"Just 9483 unread messages...": Sonu Sood's WhatsApp account restored after 61 hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 : Actor Sonu Sood had a hard time connecting with his fans after his WhatsApp account was blocked for 61 hours. Sood re-gained access to his WhatsApp account on Sunday.

Sood took to social media platform X to share the development, after complaining about the issue multiple times.

"Finally retrieved my WhatsApp. Just 9483 unread messages in 61 hours. Thanks (sic)," the actor wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, Sonu Sood, who was no less than a 'messiah' for people during the COVID-19 pandemic, took to his Instagram stories and tagged WhatsApp, urging the platform to address his concern as his account remained blocked for 60 hours.

"Still, my account doesn't work... Time to wake up, guys. It's been more than 36 hours. Message me directly on my account asap. Hundreds of needy people must be trying to reach out for help. Kindly do your bit," he wrote.

In another post, Sonu wrote, "What's up, WhatsApp? Wake-up!! Thousands of needy people must be desperately trying to reach out for help. Kindly look into this. The account stands blocked. URGENT (sic)."

Sonu Sood will be seen in 'Fateh'. Recently, makers unveiled the teaser of the film.

The 'Fateh' teaser starts with the statement, 'Never underestimate a nobody.' It then cuts to a voiceover in which Sonu Sood is heard conversing with another individual, correcting that he killed 50 people on March 19, not 40.

'Fateh' is all set to hit the screens this year. With Fateh, Sonu is making his directorial debut. It is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

