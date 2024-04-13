"Just a coincidence": Jonathan Nolan on Fallout's slight resemblance with brother Christopher Nolan's dramatic nuclear vision in 'Oppenheimer'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 : British-American screenwriter Jonathan Nolan's web series 'Fallout', which is based on one of the popular video game franchises of the same name, explores a dystopian future grappling with the aftermath of nuclear warfare.

Jonathan painted out the world of Fallout for the viewers, which remains faithful to its source, yet contains a twist of his own. His vision has left the fans immersed and mesmerised by life in a post-apocalyptic world that deals with hardship, survival, and struggle.

The striking point about Jonathan's ambitious project is his vision of a world after the apocalypse and the timing of releasing the series.

Notably, Jonathan's recent project runs parallel with his brother Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, which was released last year.

The Cillian Murphy-starrer film that walked away with seven Oscars is the story of J Robert Oppenheimer's work that saw the creation of the first atomic bomb.

While talking about the resemblance between both projects and the current escalating geo-political tension around the world, Jonathan, in an interview with ANI, opened up about the reality of living in a world "under nuclear threat" and the need for people to talk about it so that it doesn't pan out to become our reality.

"It's just one of those coincidences. We had started working on the series in 2018, I think I started talking to my brother about what he was going to work on next, the next year, but definitely, I think, unfortunately, and if there's a silver lining to either of both of these projects, being in the public consciousness, the nuclear threat is something that we have, you know, I think, a whole generation coming up that, unlike me, and when I first moved to America, it was 1987. And there was still this pre-Glasnost, and still this very real sense that the world could end at any moment," he shared.

With his series 'Fallout', Jonathan hopes to inspire a world without apocalypse.

" I think the world we're in now, sadly, terrifying me the nuclear threat is as present as it ever has been. But we've stopped talking about these things. And so I think, if anything, you know, having all of these projects out there that talk about this, at least spurs a little bit of conversation about what we ought to be doing to ensure that these sorts of things never happen in the real world," he added.

'Fallout is streaming on Prime Video. It is executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the duo behind 'Westworld', and stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are co-creators and serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. Nolan directed the first three episodes of the series.

