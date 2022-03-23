Just before release #BoycottRRRinKarnataka trends on Twitter as the Kannada gets less preference

Just before the two days left for the release of SS Rajamouli's film RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has got into a major controversy. Ahead of the film release on March 25, the hashtag #BoycottRRRinKarnataka has trended on Twitter. It seems that the Karnataka people are very upset with the makers as they haven't given much preference to the Kanada language. According to the reports, in Karanataka less number of shows have been allotted for the Kannada version of RRR.

RRR is going to release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. However, the film has already undergone multiple delays due to the corona pandemic. People of Karnataka have been trending #BoycottRRRinKarnataka on Twitter. The people are angry because Kannada dubbed version of RRR is not releasing widely in Karnataka comparatively Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions of RRR.

SS Rajamouli's RRR will be released in theatres on March 25, after it was delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film was formally announced in March 2018, with the launch and the principal photography of the film began in November 2018 in Hyderabad. The film was shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. The film's soundtrack and background score is composed by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer whilst V. Srinivas Mohan supervised the visual effects.



