Justin Bieber to give special performance at Coachella

This year's Coachella Music and Arts Festival is going to be extra special for all the Beliebers as pop star Justin Bieber is expected to give a special performance at the music fest.

Coachella production sources told TMZ that Justin will take the stage with fellow artist Daniel Caesar for their rendition of 'Peaches' which is Bieber's one of the most loved songs that also features Daniel and Giveon. It is unclear if Giveon will perform too at the fest.

Bieber performed in Miami on Wednesday night and doesn't have another 'Justice World Tour' concert until next Tuesday when he will perform in Cincinnati.

For the unversed, the Coachella stage has played an important part in Justin Bieber's career. He joined Ariana Grande at the festival in 2019, following the cancellation of his last tour.

The music festival scheduled to be held at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California, begins on April 15, with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles headlining the highly celebrated global event. The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will also perform.

( With inputs from ANI )

