Justin Bieber, wife Hailey celebrate easter together with decorated chocolate eggs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : Easter is a time of joy, and for Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, it was no exception. The couple shared glimpses of their Easter celebration on social media, adding colourful decorations and heartfelt messages to make the day special.

Hailey took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to share pictures from their Easter celebration.

One picture showed two big chocolate eggs with the couple's names written in white icing, placed in cute baskets.

Another post showed Hailey posing with a bunny ears filter, spreading Easter cheer with the caption "Happy Easter."

Hailey's outfit for the Easter service was stylish and modest, where she was wearing a neon yellow argyle sweater with oversized jeans. Justin chose a gray hooded sweatshirt and cream-coloured trousers, reflecting their relaxed yet chic style.

Recently, Justin and Hailey celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary. Justin Bieber poured his heart out on Instagram to mark five wonderful years of marriage with his wife, Hailey Bieber. In a heartfelt post, Justin expressed his deep love and excitement for their future adventures together.

Justin and Hailey's relationship has been a public affair, from their first encounters to their lavish wedding ceremony. Their love story began backstage during one of Justin's appearances on the Today show years ago. Since then, their relationship grew, leading to public displays of affection and a fairy-tale wedding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor