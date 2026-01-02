Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Srinivas Allege MMS Goes Viral; Splitsvilla Contestants React

An alleged MMS clip involving Splitsvilla X4 contestants Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Srinivas going viral on the internet forced the couple to issue a public clarification. A video circulating on social media platforms claimed to be a “leaked MMS” of the reality show couple.

A viral clip shared across social media shows a half-naked Justin talking to his girlfriend Sakshi. As the video gained traction, several users began sharing links and asking for the alleged viral MMS.

In a clarification posted through an Instagram Reel, Justin said, “Nowadays, a video is being circulated on my and Sakshi’s feed claiming that an ‘MMS’ has been leaked, and people are asking for its link.”

He clarified that the claims were false and that the video was part of their vlog. Justin also urged his and Sakshi’s fans not to worry about the rumours. In the video, he expressed disappointment over how society reacts to fake content.

Justin said he personally clicked on one of the links out of curiosity and was shocked after watching it. He added that a large amount of fake content was being circulated on the internet. He said that when he opened the alleged viral MMS, he found it had already been shared around 1.5 to 2 lakh times.

“Ye kaunse society mein reh rahe hai hum? Isse accha humare quality content pe engage karo,” he added, appealing to fans not to pay attention to such rumours.

This is not the first case of a deepfake MMS going viral. Earlier, social media influencer and gamer Payal Gaming was also a victim of similar fake, AI-generated videos. A clip claiming to be her private video had gone viral, which also appeared to be false.