Justin Timberlake gives shoutout to wife Jessica Biel on 12th wedding anniversary at Montreal Concert

Washington [US], October 6 : American singer, songwriter, and actor Justin Timberlake made sure to give his wife, Jessica Biel, a special shoutout while performing at the Bell Centre in Montreal during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, reported People.

The 10-time Grammy winner was joined by Biel, 42, as he brought his Forget Tomorrow World Tour to Montreal's Bell Centre.

Timberlake shared pictures from his tour on his Instagram handle, showing what went down onstage when he celebrated the pair's latest milestone with an arena full of fans.

"It's also a very special evening for me," he said at one point during the live show, as Biel stood up watching him by the side of the stage. "My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary."

"So be nice to her, Montreal, because she's sharing me with all of you guys tonight," he added , before putting his hand on his heart and looking at Biel. "I love you, baby."

Biel subsequently shared the heartfelt moment on Instagram Stories, complete with a kissy-heart emoji dedicated to her husband. "Wouldn't want to spend it anywhere else," she wrote.

Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in southern Italy on Oct. 19, 2012, and have since become parents to sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4. The pair have previously celebrated their wedding anniversary publicly on October 19.

In Timberlake's tour recap video, he and Biel were seen meeting members of the tour staff and walking around backstage."We back!," he captioned the post. "Thank you @jessicabiel for sharing our anniversary with Montreal. LOVE Y'ALL! #TFTWTOUR."

Timberlake's next tour stop is at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Monday, Oct. 7, before the "Mirrors" singer makes his way to Philadelphia, Buffalo, Chicago and more throughout October. He's expected to continue the tour internationally through much of 2025, with his last scheduled date set for Paris in July, reported People.

