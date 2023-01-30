Jyothika wraps shooting for her Bollywood comeback film ‘Sri

Actress Jyothika who was last seen in the Tamil film ‘Udanpirappe’ which was her 50th film. The actress is now making her comeback in Bollywood with the film ‘Sri’. Taking to Instagram, Jyothika on January 29 shared a photo with actor Rajkumar, director Tushar and producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and stated that the shooting for the film has been wrapped up.

Sharing the photo as a post, her caption read, “Wrapped up my portions for ‘Sri’ with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with. Thank u Tushaar and Nidhi for all the respect and making me part of this meaningful cinema. Huge fan of yours Raj. It’s an honour for me to share the screen space with one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywood. Learnt so much from you. What I’m taking back from this team as an actor is… GROWTH.”Replying to the post, Jyothika’s husband and actor Suriya commented congratulating her. He said, “May this wonderful journey win all heart.” is a biopic based on visually-impaired industrialist, Srikanth Bolla. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film also features Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar.