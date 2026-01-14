K-pop band BTS world tour dates out, set to begin from April 2026
By ANI | Updated: January 13, 2026 21:50 IST2026-01-14T03:18:48+5:302026-01-13T21:50:03+5:30
Washington DC [US], January 13 : K-pop band BTS has revealed the world tour dates spanning across two years ...
Washington DC [US], January 13 : K-pop band BTS has revealed the world tour dates spanning across two years in 2026 and 2027, which will encompass 79 performances across 34 cities, reported Variety.
According to Variety, the seven-member group will launch the tour with three hometown concerts in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9 and April 11-12, followed by dates in Tokyo, Japan, before embarking on an extensive North American run.
The stateside leg comprises 28 shows across 12 cities, including stops in Tampa, Florida; El Paso, Texas; Mexico City; Stanford, Calif.; Las Vegas; East Rutherford, N.J.; Foxborough, Mass.; Baltimore; Arlington, Texas; Toronto; and Chicago.
The group will conclude the North American portion with four performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 1-2 and 5-6.
BTS returns to Busan in mid-June during the tour. European dates will unfold across June and July, hitting Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich and Paris.
According to the outlet, the tour then pivots to Latin America with performances in Bogota, Colombia; Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and São Paulo, Brazil throughout October.
The tour continues through Asia-Pacific territories in late 2026 and early 2027, with scheduled appearances in Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Bangkok; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Melbourne and Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; and Manila, Philippines.
According to Variety's report, the world tour dates are as follows.
The shows are as follows:
2026
April 9, April 11-12 Goyang, South Korea
April 17-18 - Tokyo, Japan
April 25-26 Tampa, USA
May 2-3 El Paso, USA
May 7, May 9-10 Mexico City, Mexico
May 16-17 Stanford, USA
May 23-24, May 27 Las Vegas, USA
June 12-13 Busan, South Korea
June 26-27 Madrid, Spain
July 1-2 Brussels, Belgium
July 6-7 London, United Kingdom
July 11-12 Munich, Germany
July 17-18 Paris, France
August 1-2 East Rutherford, USA
August 5-6 Foxborough, USA
August 10-11 Baltimore, USA
August 15-16 Arlington, USA
August 22-23 Toronto, Canada
August 27-28 Chicago, USA
September 1-2, Sep. 5-6 Los Angeles, USA
October 2-3 Bogota, Colombia
October 9-10 Lima, Peru
October 16-17 Santiago, Chile
October 23-24 Buenos Aires, Argentina
October 28, Oct 30-31 São Paulo, Brazil
November 19, Nov 21-22 Kaohsiung, Taiwan
December 3, Dec 5-6 Bangkok, Thailand
December 12-13 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
December 17, Dec 19-20, Dec 22 Singapore
December 26-27 Jakarta, Indonesia
2027
February 12-13 Melbourne, Australia
February 20-21 Sydney, Australia
March 4, March 6-7 Hong Kong
March 13-14 Manila, Philippines
According to Variety, the group has been on hiatus for two years due to solo ventures and military service obligations. The tour announcement comes as BTS prepares to release a new album on March 20, the group's first of all-new material since 2020, marking the group's return following individual member activities.
BTS comprises singers RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app