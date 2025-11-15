Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: How Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Earned on Its Opening Day

Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: The period thriller Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse, released in theatres on November 14. The film received positive reactions from audiences and critics. Kaantha earned Rs 4 crore on its first day, according to Sacnilk. The movie recorded 21.68 percent Tamil occupancy on Friday. Morning shows saw 14.60 percent, afternoon shows 19.06 percent, evening shows 18.62 percent, and night shows 34.44 percent.

The film is made on a budget of Rs 40 crore. Kaantha is set in Madras during the 1950s. It tells the story of a director, Chandran Ayya, and his professional relationship with film star T. K. Mahadevan. When Mahadevan renames a female-focused film production Kaantha to suit his image, the story takes a dramatic turn.

The cast includes Dulquer Salmaan as T. K. Mahadevan, Rana Daggubati as Inspector ‘Phoenix’ Devaraj, Bhagyashri Borse as Kumari, Samuthirakani as Chandran Ayya, and Bijesh Nagesh as Babu. The film is written by Tamizh Prabha, Sri Harsha Rameshwaram, and Selvamani Selvaraj. It is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese. The film runs for 2 hours and 43 minutes. Music is composed by Jhanu Chanthar and Jakes Bejoy.