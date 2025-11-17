Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 3: Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Crosses Rs 13-Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 3: Dulquer Salmaan’s period drama Kaantha wrapped up its opening weekend on a steady note. The film earned Rs 4.50 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day India net total to Rs 13.85 crore, according to Sacnilk. The Tamil version contributed the larger share with Rs 9.15 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 4.7 crore. Kaantha began its run with Rs 4.35 crore on Friday and gained momentum on Saturday with Rs 5 crore. The Sunday hold continued the film’s stable trend and helped it close the weekend on the higher side.

Kaantha Day Wise Box Office (according to Sacnilk)

Day 1 – Rs 4.35 crore

Day 2 – Rs 5 crore

Day 3 – Rs 4.5 crore

Total – Rs 13.85 crore

On Sunday, the Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 26.70 percent. Morning shows saw 16.91 percent, afternoon shows 31.40 percent, and evening shows 31.16 percent. The Telugu version registered an overall occupancy of 16.96 percent. Morning shows stood at 12.32 percent, afternoon shows 19.43 percent, evening shows 19.72 percent, and night shows 16.36 percent.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and Bijesh Nagesh. Kaantha is produced by Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.

About Kaantha

Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha follows superstar TK Mahadevan, played by Dulquer Salmaan, as he works on Saantha, Tamil cinema’s first horror film. He collaborates with his former mentor Ayya, and their clash of pride sets off serious consequences. Rana Daggubati plays Inspector Phoenix, while Bhagyashri Borse appears as Kumari, a young woman aspiring to become an actor.

Kaantha Trailer