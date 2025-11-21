Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 7: Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore – Check Day-wise Earnings

Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 7: Tamil mystery drama Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse, has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark at the box office after a week in theatres. As per Sacnilk, Kaantha earned Rs 1.50 crore on Day 7. This takes its total domestic net collection to Rs 20.75 crore.

Kaantha recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 13.31 per cent on Thursday, November 20, 2025. The film saw 12.36 per cent turnout in the morning shows, 14.82 per cent in the afternoon, 12.38 per cent in the evening and 13.68 per cent in the night shows. In the Telugu version, the film posted an overall occupancy of 9.66 per cent. Morning shows drew 9.36 per cent, while the afternoon, evening and night shows registered 9.80 per cent, 9.67 per cent and 9.81 per cent respectively.

Day-wise box office collection

Day 1: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 2: Rs 5 crore

Day 3: Rs 4.5 crore

Day 4: Rs 1.8 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.85 crore

Day 6: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 7: Rs 1.40 crore

Despite a decent start, trade reports indicate that “Kaantha” may face pressure in the coming days. New releases such as “120 Bahadur” and “Mastiii 4” are expected to challenge its earnings. The film is made on a budget of about Rs 40 crore and needs to collect at least Rs 20 crore more to enter the profit zone.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and Bijesh Nagesh. Kaantha is produced by Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.

Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha follows superstar TK Mahadevan, played by Dulquer Salmaan, as he works on Saantha, Tamil cinema’s first horror film. He collaborates with his former mentor Ayya, and their clash of pride sets off serious consequences. Rana Daggubati plays Inspector Phoenix, while Bhagyashri Borse appears as Kumari, a young woman aspiring to become an actor.

Kaantha Trailer