'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' teaser garners over seven million views

Chennai, Feb 12 The teaser of director Vignesh Shivan's eagerly awaited romantic entertainer, 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and Nayanthara in the lead, has garnered a whopping seven million views within a day of being released on YouTube.

The film's teaser, which is outrageously funny, has Vijay Sethupathi delivering romantic statements to both Samantha and Nayanthara at the same time.

Needless to say, director Vignesh Shivan is delighted with the phenomenal response to his film's teaser.

Soon after the film's teaser hit three million views, the director tweeted, "Overwhelming love & appreciation 3 3 3" and posted a picture that had a caption which said, "3 Million in 3 hours; 300K likes."

Several other film directors also congratulated Vignesh Shivan for the interesting teaser.

Director Rajesh M Selva, congratulating Vignesh Shivan, tweeted, "Superb teaser bro…Expectation shoots up! Extreme entertainer waiting from Vijay Sethupathy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara. Congrats to your entire team."

Meanwhile, actor Vijay Sethupathi, while releasing the film's teaser, announced that the film would hit screens on April 28 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor