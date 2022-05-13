Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Pooja Hegde begins shooting for Salman Khan’s film

Pooja Hegde, the leading lady in Salman Khan's next film has begun shooting for the film. She made the special announcement by flaunting Bhai's bracelet. "Shoot begins," she wrote in the caption and tagged Salman and filmmaker Farhad Samji in the post. She is reportedly playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman's character.

Earlier, talking about being a part of different film industries across India, Pooja said, "God has been really kind to have given me the opportunity to showcase my talent in different film industries and be given so much love by the audience. I always wanted to be known as an Indian actor and not let the barrier of language restrict my work. The idea is to do good work, work hard and prove your credibility". The film produced by Salman Khan Films, also stars Aayush Sharma. He will play a pivotal role as one of the on-screen brothers of the lead protagonist of the film essayed by superstar Salman Khan.

