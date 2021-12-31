Kabir Khan finally speaks on 83's box office failure

One of Bollywood's biggest release Kabir Khan’s 83 has failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie's shocking numbers have stunned the film industry, particularly the producers of this costly film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The high-budget film is now expected to lose crores.

Speaking on the same director Kabir Khan finally spoke about his box office failure he said "I feel at this point, to even talk about Box Office, is a little petty. We are living in a pandemic. We didn't plan it in such a way that the moment we'll release, we'll have two states going into a night curfew; on the second day, we'll have six states going into a night curfew, then on the fourth day, Delhi, which is a large part of the Box Office, will announce a theatre shutdown. In the middle of things like this, I can't complain about Box Office. If I do, it wouldn't be in the spirit of 83."

He also said that he never appreciated this much positive response and comments from any film, as he got from 83, "Both Ranveer and I have felt that we never got this kind of appreciation ever in our lives. The kind of love that's pouring out is unbelievable. 83 is a film which is going to be there for years to come. It is going to be one of the defining films of my career," Kabir added.