Kabir Khan joins hands with Sameer Nair to bring two exciting stories

Mumbai, Jan 29 Filmmaker Kabir Khan has teamed up with Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment to bring two thrilling new projects to life.

Khan's collaboration with the popular entertainment company promises to deliver captivating stories. The details of the projects are yet to be revealed.

Speaking about the association, Kabir Khan shared, “This collaboration with Applause is a natural fit as we both share a passion for stories that resonate with people at their core. The beauty of this partnership lies in the creative freedom it offers, and I’m thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Sameer and his incredible team.”

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, stated, “Our partnership with Kabir is fuelled by our mutual love for storytelling. At Applause, our vision is to collaborate with powerful creative voices to tell stories that are unique, distinctive and popular, and resonate with audiences in meaningful ways. We look forward to exciting times ahead with Kabir.”

For the unversed, Applause Entertainment, India’s leading content studio, is known for series like "Black Warrant," "Scam," "Criminal Justice," "Tanaav," and "Undekhi" among others. On the other hand, Kabir Khan is best known for his blockbusters like "Ek Tha Tiger," "Chak De! India," "Bajrangi Bhaijaan," "83," and "Chandu Champion."

Meanwhile, on January 28, Kabir Khan visited Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025. He took a holy dip at the Mahakumbh. However, his participation in the grand religious event ignited a mix of admiration and debate on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Kabir Khan received widespread appreciation for capturing the spiritual essence of the Kumbh Mela, but his previous work, especially "Chak De! India," also became a topic of conversation. The film, considered a landmark in Indian cinema, starred Shah Rukh Khan as a Muslim coach who leads a national women's hockey team to triumph. Despite its acclaim, the movie faced some criticism for allegedly distorting facts, particularly in its portrayal of Khan's character as a Muslim.

