Kabir Khan reveals why he cast Deepika Padukone in 83

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set for their upcoming movie 83 which is based on India's 1983 victory in World Cup. Fans are eagerly waiting to see reunion of Deepika and Ranveer after years.



The director of film Kabir Singh revealed that why he selected Deepika for the film, he said "I didn't have Mrs. Kapil Dev on my mind as a character in the story of 83 when I was writing it. But when I met Romi, I realised that Kapil is incomplete without Romi. She has an energy that makes Kapil Dev complete. However, I knew one thing: We couldn't give Romi's character much screen time as the story revolves around the cricketers. Now, Deepika is not just one of the finest actresses and a superstar but I got the energy from her that I saw in Romi that reflects on Kapil Dev."

He also revealed how Deepika reacted when he offered Kapil Dev's wife Romi's role to her, she asked Kabir Khan will she able to make space for herself in a story dominated by boys. But after hearing the story the actress happily agreed to play Romi's role.



83 is all set to hit the theaters on December24, 2021.



