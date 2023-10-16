Kabir Khan reveals why he is not a part of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3: Never thought of spy-universe'

The much-awaited trailer for one of 2023's most eagerly awaited movies, Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi is finally out. Kabir Khan who kick-started the popular Tiger franchise with 'Ek Tha Tiger' in 2012, recently opened up about not being a part of the upcoming third instalment of the movie.News18 Showsha spoke with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) director Kabir Khan, who expressed his excitement for Tiger 3. He said that he created Tiger (the character) with Ek Tha Tiger (2012), thus there is a special link with this series, therefore there is always a sense of him being a part of the endeavor. Tiger 3 is about to come out, and even though it's not his movie, he still is really anxious about it since he's very interested in finding out what the story will be about.

"I am waiting for it to release and I plan to see it only on the big screen cheering and whistling with the audience. Yash Raj Films is like home for me and I am keeping my fingers crossed and wishing all the success to the entire team,” Khan added.Further speaking about the YRF spy universe, the filmmaker claims that there were no plans to create a spy universe while Ek Tha Tiger was being filmed. "We always had the idea of making this film into a franchise, but we never thought of spy universe," the director states.The movie is set to premiere on November 12th, during the Diwali festival this year. Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films is the producer of the Maneesh Sharma-directed film. Tiger 3 explores the story of an Indian spy who ends up falling in love with a Pakistani secret agent as a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).