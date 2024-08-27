Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’s Party Anthem "Ishq De Shot" OUT NOW!

With all eyes on Dhvani Bhanushali's big Bollywood debut, the much-awaited film Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, the excitement has hit a new high as the makers are out with the first track – "Ishq De Shot." The upbeat party anthem is perfect for ringing in the festive season and promises to be a favorite at weddings.

With vibrant vocals by Dhvani Bhanushali and IP Singh, lyrics by IP Singh, and composition by Akshay and IP, "Ishq De Shot" brings a high-energy dance vibe that’s impossible to resist. Set against the backdrop of a wedding cocktail party, the peppy track is choreographed and directed by Piyush Shazia, capturing the fun and lively mood. Dhvani Bhanushali and Aashim Gulati light up the screen with their energetic performances, ensuring the track is brimming with joy and excitement.

Whether it’s a wedding, party or a festive celebration, "Ishq De Shot" is your perfect companion. Celebrate the season with a shot of love as the song is now available on all streaming platforms and exclusively on Saregama Music's YouTube channel. Laxman Utekar’s Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, starring Dhvani Bhanushali & Aashim Gulati directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, is all set to release theatrically on 20th September 2024. A Bhanushali Studios Limited & Kathputli Creations production, the young musical family entertainer is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Laxman Utekar, Karishma Sharma and Kamlesh Bhanushali.