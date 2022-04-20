Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu name their newborn son Neil, family announce his arrival on social media

Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their baby boy on Tuesday and on Wednesday, Gautam took to social media to share the announcement with the world. He also shared the name of their baby boy – Neil Kitchlu. Kajal's husband Gautam thanked everyone for showering their newborn baby with love and blessings. Gautam captioned the post saying, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in October 2020 in a intimate ceremony. On New Year's, Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal had shared that they are expecting their first child. During the pregnancy, Kajal Aggarwal was keeping herself fit and active and was working out under supervision.On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. She will next be seen in Acharya, with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.