Kajal Aggarwal welcomes her first child, a baby boy

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have welcomed their first child a baby boy as per a Bollywood Bubble report. Kajal Aggarwal had announced her pregnancy back in January with a heartfelt post. Kajal and Gautam got married on 30 October 2020. The couple had a very intimate wedding ceremony. Pregnancy rumoured began to make the rounds soon after their wedding, but the couple did not confirm the same.

Kajal the finally dropped a sneaky post on her social media account with a caption that read, “Here’s looking at you 2022 🤰🏻🙌🏻.(sic)” Yes, the pregnant lady emoji confirmed the rumours. Kajal Aggarwal, who stepped into the Hindi film industry with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. Her recent projects include Mosagallu and Hey Sinamika. She has also been a part of several Tamil and Telugu films. Her upcoming projects include Acharya, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.