Kajal Aggarwal's next film title, first glimpse to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : 'Singham' actor Kajal Aggarwal, is all set to unveil the title of her next film soon.

On Saturday, Kajal took to her Instagram and shared a poster of her upcoming film, tentatively titled '#Kajal60' which she captioned, "#Kajal60 Title and glimpse tomorrow. Can't wait to show this to you all."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtlOizDh_xD/

The official title and first glimpse of the film will be out on June 18.

Further deets about the project has been kept under wraps including the language, cast and crew, it will be backed by Aurum Arts Official.

Soon after she dropped the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"QUEEN IS BACK TO RULE," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Can't wait kajal"

Meanwhile, Kajal was recently seen in Tamil horror film 'Karungaapiyam,' which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Helmed by D Karthikeyan, the film also featured Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer and Aadhav Kannadasan as lead characters.

She will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Indian 2' which also stars legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.

'Indian 2', on the other hand, went on floors in 2019 and the shooting came to a standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.

'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

