Kajol calls daughter Nysa 'Mini me', shares BTS moments with her

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 : Every mother loves to call her daughter a 'mini' version of hers and Kajol is no exception.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kajol treated her fans to some BTS (Behind the scenes) moments of a fashion shoot with her daughter Nysa Devgn. Kajol shared the looks from the gala event of Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre opening ceremony in Mumbai.

Sharing the pictures Kajol wrote in the caption, "Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human." The first three pictures are of Nysa posing solo. Ajay Devgn's daughter chose a silver-hued mermaid gown with a plunging neckline for the event. She completed the look with a tiara (head-accessory).

In the next three pictures, Kajol could be seen with her daughter. The mother-daughter duo posed for the camera with varying degress of smile on their faces. Taking a cue from Kajol's caption, they were smiling for the camera in the first frame. In the next frame, they let their demeanour take a backseat and in the third they were laughing out loud!

This mother-daughter camaraderie is winning the internet. Saba Pataudi commented on the pictures, "Mahsha'Allah"!

For the NMACC event, Kajol twinned with her daughter. She wore a white-colored gown and completed her look with pearl-choker necklace.

Earlier sharing solo pictures of herself, Kajol wrote in the caption, "Confidence is not only in the mind. It's in the tilt of chin. It's in the rebellion of the eyes. It's the "I dare you" in the way you hold yourself.. It's the "I know I'm beautiful" in the smile that makes it whole.... show me your confidence!"

The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex here, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday. The exhibition explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century and features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries.

The show witnessed prominent names from the world of fashion, sports, politics and entertainment in attendance.

