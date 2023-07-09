Kajol issues clarification after being trolled for 'uneducated politicians' comment

After being trolled on social media for making comments on 'uneducated politicians' in a recent interview with The Quint, Bollywood superstar actress Kajol broke her silence and said that she was merely making a point about education and its importance.

Taking to her Twitter Kajol clarified her 'uneducated leaders' statement. She tweeted, "I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path."In a recent interview with The Quint, Kajol said that change in India is slow because the people are steeped in traditions and also lack proper education.

In the same interview, the Lust Stories 2 actress said, "You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I'm sorry but I'm going to go out and say that. I'm being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint." Meanwhile, Kajol is set to make her OTT debut with the web series The Trail.It is an adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife. Actor Jisshu Sengupta will be seen playing the role of her husband. The web series is set to release on July 14.