Kajol, Prabhudeva reunite after 27 years for action thriller

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : After 27 years, actor Kajol and filmmaker Prabhudeva are all set to reunite for Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati's upcoming action thriller.

The film is being helmed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, who will be making his long-anticipated directorial debut with this project in Bollywood.

Apart from Kajol and Prabhudeva, the cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal, among others. The first schedule of the film has also been completed, and the makers are gearing up to release the film's teaser soon.

Kajol and Prabhudeva earlier worked in Rajiv Menon's 1997 Tamil film 'Minsara Kanavu'. The film was released in Hindi as 'Sapnay'.

The action thriller has top-tier technicians on board, including GK Vishnu as the director of photography, music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar, and editor Navin Nooli. The screenplay is penned by Niranjan Iyengar and Jessica Khurana. Production designer Saahi Suresh will craft the visual aesthetics.

More details of the project are awaited.

Apart from this, Kajol will be seen in 'Do Patti'.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. In the teaser, Kajol plays a police officer. This is also the first time Kajol has played the role of a cop.

The teaser begins with Kajol as a cop riding a bike, while Kriti Sanon's character is also shown as a glamorous one.

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

