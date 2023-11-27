Kajol, Rani Mukerji set to "expose" Karan Johar on 'KWK 8' show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 : Bollywood divas Rani Mukerji and Kajol have been captured on the famous 'Koffee' couch getting all candid about Karan Johar's directorial debut 'Kuch Kuch Hota hai', 25 years ago. Both the actors starred in the film along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Johar who is hosting Season 8 of 'Koffee with Karan' shared a promo video of the show and captioned it, "We've hit the [?] button hard enough to bring my first leading ladies - Kajol & Rani back on the Koffee couch & it's nostalgia in the purest form!!!!"

In the beginning of the promo, Rani is heard telling Karan Johar, "I want to expose you."

To which the filmmaker responded, "Don't say such things," while Kajol added, "I like this show already."

Reminiscing about 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and his father, Yash Johar, Karan Johar said, "I remember we were shooting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he was outside Mehboob Studios on the road talking, and Sanjay Dutt said," Yash Ji, aap yahan kya kar rahe ho?" So, he says "Mere bete ne set lagaya hai main road par aagaya hun"

During one of the conversations, Rani also reminded Karan of how he snatched food from her and hit her during the shoot of 'KKHH'.

Rani Mukerji says, "You snatched food from my hand, you hit me." In his defence, Karan says, "I didn't hit you." Rani Mukerji says, "What lies!"

Fueling the fire, Kajol jokes, "Abuse! It was abuse"

Kajol also at one point in the show declares that she is walking out. "I can't take it anymore" and pretending that she is angry and got up from the couch. "I am staging a walk out right now. Cut!"

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', released on October 16, 1998 and went on to bag several awards and received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

Apart from the lead cast, the flick also starred Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher,and Johny Lever.

The movie proved to be a trendsetter of the '90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to SRK's 'cool' pendant and Anjali's bob-cut, the film set the pace for many new trends.

'Koffee With Karan' season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

