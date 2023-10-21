Kajol, Rani visit Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Bollywood cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol were spotted in Juhu at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Saturday.

Kajol looked stunning in her pink saree. Rani, on the other hand, wore a golden Saree.

Bollywood couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta also attended the Puja. The couple can be seen twinning in traditional attires.

Kajol was accompanied by her son Yug and sister Tanishaa Mukerji.

Tanisha can be seen donning a yellow lehenga while Yug wore a white kurta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently made her OTT debut with the courtroom drama series 'The Trial' which streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

On Friday, she also celebrated 28 years of her iconic romantic drama film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

She took a trip down memory lane and recalled working in 'DDLJ' and shared glimpses and fond memories from the set as she celebrates its 28th anniversary.

Kajol took to Instagram and wrote, "Still wearing green but maybe not the same shade.. 28 years later #DDLJ belongs to you guys. All our fans and people who have made it a legacy that lives on far beyond what we could have ever imagined. Big shoutout to all of you."

Rani, on the other hand, completed 27 years in the Hindi film industry on October 18. The actor had made her Bollywood debut in the film 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.'

Rani was last seen in 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' and was lauded for her performance. Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children.

